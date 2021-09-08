Occupational Therapist to Offer Cutting-Edge Multi-Sensory Handwriting Tutoring for Kids at Farmingdale Public Library
When it comes to early childhood education, every advantage a kid can get offers them an additional foothold when attempting to gain the skills that spell success in the classroom and beyond. A Farmingdale Occupational Therapist is looking to provide that opportunity to children with an exciting new multi-sensory handwriting program – called Handwriting Without Tears – that parents should be paying close attention to.www.longisland.com
