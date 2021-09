Brian Kelly has been the head coach of Notre Dame’s football program since 2009. In fact, he stands to break legendary football figure Knute Rockne’s record for the most wins in school history here soon. He got one step closer on Sunday when his Fighting Irish defeated the Florida State Seminoles by a narrow margin of 41-38. Apparently, the score was a little too close for comfort. Kelly suggested to an ABC reporter that his entire team needed to be executed following the nailbiter.