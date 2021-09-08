Achievers: Recipients named for John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards
Gene Rainbolt, Polly Nichols and Kris Steele will be honored at the John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Omni Hotel. Proceeds from the awards dinner will support the Santa Fe Family Life Center in its mission to provide recreation and athletic programs for children who are disadvantaged, or have physical or intellectual disabilities and mentally challenged children.www.oklahoman.com
