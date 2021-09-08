CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeatherTalk: Our long summer days are losing light

By John Wheeler
DL-Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne particularly noticeable feature of the change of the seasons this time of year is the sharp reduction in daylight. Back in late June, at the time of the summer solstice, our days were almost 16 hours long. All summer the days have been getting shorter, but not at a particularly noticeable rate. By the last day of August, we still had 13 hours and 24 minutes of sunlight in the day. During September and October, however, we lose about three minutes of light each day.

