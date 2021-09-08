CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Berks Country: Calendar Sept. 8

By Lisa Scheid
Reading Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarm Life on the Pennsylvania Dutch farmstead art exhibit, Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St., Pennsburg, Montgomery County. Berks County artist Jon Bond is exhibiting 50 original works of art at the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center until Oct. 3. Bond’s work includes egg tempera, oil, watercolor and silverpoint featuring Farm Life on the Pennsylvania Dutch farmsteads that surround his northern Berks art studio. The art depicts new views of an old way of life, including animals, implements, structures and the landscape itself.

