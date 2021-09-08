CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Sumter's Rep. Smith named to 2022's Best Lawyers in America list

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Item
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Sumter's state legislators was recently recognized for his day job. Murrell Smith, a co-founding partner of Smith Robinson law firm, which has offices in Sumter, Columbia and Camden, was named to the 2022 list of The Best Lawyers in America, a peer-reviewed list that aims to capture "the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area."

