Sumter's Rep. Smith named to 2022's Best Lawyers in America list
One of Sumter's state legislators was recently recognized for his day job. Murrell Smith, a co-founding partner of Smith Robinson law firm, which has offices in Sumter, Columbia and Camden, was named to the 2022 list of The Best Lawyers in America, a peer-reviewed list that aims to capture "the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area."www.theitem.com
