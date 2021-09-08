CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Elon Musk Takes Another Jab At Jeff Bezos As Battle Of Billionaires Moves To A New Front

By Madhukumar Warrier
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJSBR_0bpdn7bv00

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken yet another dig at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, this time for his investment in Altos Labs, a Silicon Valley startup focused on anti-aging research.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to mock Bezos, saying that the fellow billionaire might “sue death” if the research does not produce results.

Why It Matters: The longstanding feud between Musk and Bezos, especially as it relates to their competing space ventures, is well known.

This is apparently the first time that Musk has taken a dig at Bezos for an activity not related to space exploration.

Musk had taken potshots at Bezos last month too, saying that the world's richest person had apparently retired from his position at Amazon to "pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX."

Earlier, the U.S. space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) agreed to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to SpaceX after Bezos’ space exploration company Blue Origin sued the agency over the contract.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.6% higher in Tuesday’s trading at $752.92, while Amazon.com shares closed 0.9% higher at $3,509.29.

Photo: Courtesy of JD Lasica via Wikimedia

Comments / 1

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Space Exploration#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#Blue Origin#Wikimedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin's Climb To $1 By Year-End: A Possibility Or A Pipedream?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been one of the most volatile assets this year, going to an all-time high of 73.76 cents in early May from 0.47 cents at the end of last year. From the all-time high hit on May 8, the meme currency has come back significantly and has been consolidating between 20 and 30 cents in recent sessions.
BusinessTelegraph

Bezos battle over broadband with Musk moves to the UK

Jeff Bezos has brought his battle with Elon Musk to Britain, as Amazon hires a phalanx of lawyers and lobbyists for its upcoming satellite internet service. The company has hired legal and regulatory executives from satellite companies OneWeb, Eutelsat and Inmarsat in the UK, France and Luxembourg as it gears up to launch its Kuiper broadband service.
Aerospace & Defensektbb.com

SpaceX to send 1st all-civilian crew into orbit for 3 days

(NEW YORK) -- SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission may sound familiar, as another billionaire-backed space launch, but it's going where neither Richard Branson nor Jeff Bezos could -- into orbit. Branson's Virgin Galactic and Bezos' Blue Origin sent civilians into space on brief, suborbital flights that lasted only for a few minutes.
BusinessTelegraph

Sorry, Jeff Bezos, but no one wants to live forever. Here’s a much better idea

Jeff Bezos has achieved many remarkable things. Through Amazon, he managed to change everything from the way we shop to the way we watch TV – while, in the process, becoming the richest man on Earth. Earlier this year, of course, he also became the richest man not on Earth – thanks to the rocket he built and flew to space in, just for the fun of it.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Elon Musk’s Conundrum: When, And If, To Take SpaceX Public?

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief Mr. Elon Musk cautioned employees about the vast fluctuations of the stock market in an email dated from 2013. The email addressed employee concerns about missing out on share price growth due to the company being kept private, and in it, the executive covered several topics, which included fears about the company being targeted by short-sellers and operating costs. At the time, SpaceX had freshly launched the Falcon 9, and the company's partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was in its early stages.
Businesscryptoslate.com

Sorry pleb, Elon Musk is really your ‘Dogefather’

The following is a guest post by Justin O’Connell from GoldSilverBitcoin.com. You’re wrong. Elon Musk isn’t joking when it comes to Dogecoin. This misconception is perpetuated on social media, in the mainstream press, and even in Telegram chats. As Billy Bambrough stated (emphasis mine):. A long-time supporter of dogecoin, Musk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy