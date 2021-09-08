Over 1.5 Million Users Now Managing Their Digital Identity Using ONT ID, Ontology’s Decentralized Digital Identity Application

Over the last 2 years, a certain sub-sector of the blockchain industry has gained immense popularity, with billions of dollars in capital inflow, and is being pegged as the next big thing not just in blockchain but in finance as a whole. This, of course, is decentralized finance or DeFi as it is popularly called. The reason why DeFi has become so popular is that it offers essentially all the benefits of the traditional financial industry but with the middlemen removed and significant cost reduced.