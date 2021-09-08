CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 1.5 Million Users Now Managing Their Digital Identity Using ONT ID, Ontology’s Decentralized Digital Identity Application

By MTS Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo date, ONT ID has been integrated into a number of leading products through partnerships with Mercedes Benz manufacturer Daimler Mobility, Microworkers, ROCKI and many more. Reflecting a major endorsement for decentralized identity, Ontology, the project bringing trust, privacy, and security to Web 3.0 through decentralized identity and data solutions, announced today that ONT ID, its decentralized digital identity application, has surpassed 1.5 million users.

