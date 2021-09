The four-hour event will take place September 28, offering informative sessions and guidance to help small businesses grow and include inspiring guests like Naomi Osaka. GoDaddy Inc., the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, has opened registration for GoDaddy OPEN 2021, a free, online event for small business owners to learn, connect and grow their businesses. GoDaddy OPEN will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 and include a lineup of inspiring business leaders, experts, influencers, and a special fireside chat with four-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur, Naomi Osaka. Understanding that for small businesses, being open is more than just not being closed, OPEN 2021 will discuss solutions for navigating and adapting to a digital-first landscape, helping small businesses learn new ways to sell anything anywhere and thrive.