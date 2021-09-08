Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns: Say hello to The Final 3

If you watch Gordon Ramsay's videos on his YouTube channel, then you know the outrageously famous TV chef (or is that famously outraged?) is happy to share his recipes and cooking tips with his millions of fans. He was sharing again September 11 on Instagram, giving his followers the anatomy of a hamburger from his Street Burger eatery in London. Ramsay reposted a stop-motion video originally posted by the Gordon Ramsay Street Burger Instagram account, showing how to build the restaurant's OGR Burger one ingredient at a time: toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, raw red onion, pickle slices, beef patty, cheese, red house relish, and toasted bun top. "Now that's what you call the perfect burger!" Ramsay beamed on his Instagram page.
