Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns: Say hello to The Final 3

Pranks might not immediately come to mind when you think of "Hell's Kitchen," but Gordon Ramsay always knows how to get contestants and the audience laughing. In an r/HellsKitchen thread, Redditors came together to remember their favorite pranks Ramsay played on the show, ranging from making the contestants cook for 50 children, all the way to when he had the contestants ready to cook with chicken — but then revealed their main ingredient was king crab (via Reddit). While the star host of the show could easily pull pranks on the contestants, he had some competition in the form of Meghan Gill, the series' Season 14 winner.