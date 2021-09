Tangy Lei Bougé Jones, 56, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1965, in the city of Kailua on the island of Oahu in the county of Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, a daughter of the late Curtis E. and Shirley R. Jones. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and the strongest woman a sister could have. She was a devout Catholic.