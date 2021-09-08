Exploring Privilege in a Colombian Coming-of-Age Film

The Colombian director Mariana Saffon first saw a dead body when she was fourteen years old. “It was a man I didn’t know, his body laid there on the ground, wet and swollen, his body full of water,” she wrote in an e-mail. Seeing the body filled her with a sense of both connectedness and detachment. “When I saw him lying there alone, surrounded with strangers seeing the intimacy of his death I felt more than ever how I was also there alone, between strangers in the intimacy of what I was feeling. . . . In that moment it felt like if we both had something no one else understood. I felt for him, for his life, for his death and somehow also for mine.”