CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Activists Plan to Keep Eyes on Uyghur Forced Labor at NYFW

By Kaley Roshitsh
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5Rez_0bpdmYDg00
A forced labor protest in front of the Apple Store in the center of Amsterdam last year shows consumers are heightened to labor abuses. Associated Press

Activists don’t want attention straying from fashion’s human rights infringements — especially not on the global stage that is New York Fashion Week.

On Thursday morning, organizers from industry groups and corporate watchdogs like SumOfUs, Freedom United and Campaign for Uyghurs will stage a protest outside show venue Spring Studios. Along with speeches from human rights activists, the rally will feature a standing demonstration with models dressed in all-black wearing oversize clothing labels around their necks to draw attention to Uyghur forced labor within fashion.

Since March 2020, consumers and corporations have been even more aware of the labor behind their labels. With researchers piling up evidence of hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs (the Muslim Turkic ethnic group predominantly living in Xinjiang) performing forced labor in the Xinjiang region of China, everything from cotton and clothing to tomato products has been under sharp scrutiny.

Amid the U.S.’ tightened sanctions on such products, brands including Nike, Zara, Uniqlo and Hugo Boss have been called out for ties with forced labor or tainted cotton in their supply chains. The protest aims to spotlight the brands in question and fashion labor issues more broadly.

“For many of us, fashion represents freedom — to create and be ourselves. But we have to confront the reality that our industry is heavily complicit in forced labor of the Uyghur people in China,” commented Sara Ziff, founding director of the Model Alliance, a group in solidarity with organizers. “What is happening in China to the Uyghur people is a crime against humanity, and it’s on us as faces of the industry to refuse to be a part of it.”

In addition to the protest, Uyghur advocates and fashion models will be putting together a digital runway show featuring clothes from the Uyghur Collective, a cultural project dedicated to uplifting Uyghur culture.

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Models#Nyfw#Freedom United#Campaign For Uyghurs#Spring Studios#Muslim#Nike#Uniqlo#The Model Alliance#The Uyghur Collective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
Related
Virginia StateWashington Post

Northern Virginia family denies forced labor claims

A Northern Virginia family is denying claims that they forced a live-in caregiver to work long hours for minimal pay, saying she was a part-time employee who could leave at any time. Rehani Bibi, a native of Pakistan, sued the Yahya family in federal court in Alexandria last year, saying...
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

The archaic law stopping climate activists from keeping oil in the ground

In 2016, environmental activist Terry Tempest Williams purchased drilling rights to 450 hectares of federal land in Utah. She created a company and began paying rental fees on the lease. But when Tempest Williams revealed that she intended to keep the oil in the ground, the Bureau of Land Management canceled the leases. They argued that she violated the “diligent development requirement” of the 1920 Mineral Leasing Act, which requires lessees to “exercise reasonable diligence in developing and producing” their leases.
Advocacyomahanews.net

Rights body remembers Uyghur activist's sister who disappea

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): US-based rights group Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU) marked three years since the disappearance of Uyghur Muslim Dr Gulshan Abbas, the sister of the group's Executive Director Rushan Abbas in China. Gulshan's daughter Ziba Murat has launched a campaign calling for her mother's release on social...
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

No sign of Uyghur in Afghanistan: Taliban

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): Uyghurs, who fear extradition to China post-Taliban takeover of the country, are not present in Afghanistan and will not be allowed to return, a Taliban spokesperson has reassured China, according to a media report. "A shadowy Uyghurs Islamic group that China has used as justification...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

North Korea accuses US of committing “large-scale atrocities against innocent people” in Afghanistan

On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy