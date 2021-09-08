SightCall Partners with Lavazza Group, Uses AR Visual Assistance for Rapid Remote Maintenance
Partnership launched following successful three-country pilot, with full CRM integration. SightCall, the world’s leading augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance platform, announced its partnership with Italy’s Lavazza Group to offer AR-powered remote visual assistance for customer care and maintenance of its coffee machines. One of the world’s most important coffee roasters and a global enterprise with products and distributors in more than 140 countries, Lavazza Group is accelerating its use of virtual assistance technologies to support the ongoing expansion of its product portfolio and continued efforts to become more responsive to fast-changing consumer needs.martechseries.com
