SightCall Partners with Lavazza Group, Uses AR Visual Assistance for Rapid Remote Maintenance

The partnership will combine the power of Unqork’s enterprise no-code platform with Indelible’s end-to-end program management expertise. Today, Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced it has entered into a partnership with Indelible Solutions, a national management consulting and advisory firm. Through the partnership, Unqork’s customers will benefit from Indelible’s expertise in grants administration, case management and community engagement, allowing them to maximize the potential of software built using Unqork’s no-code platform. The partnership will address a variety of use cases across the public sector, beginning with an effort to help states administer the U.S. Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), which provides up to $9.96 billion to support the country’s most vulnerable homeowners.