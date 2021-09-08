CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SightCall Partners with Lavazza Group, Uses AR Visual Assistance for Rapid Remote Maintenance

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartnership launched following successful three-country pilot, with full CRM integration. SightCall, the world’s leading augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance platform, announced its partnership with Italy’s Lavazza Group to offer AR-powered remote visual assistance for customer care and maintenance of its coffee machines. One of the world’s most important coffee roasters and a global enterprise with products and distributors in more than 140 countries, Lavazza Group is accelerating its use of virtual assistance technologies to support the ongoing expansion of its product portfolio and continued efforts to become more responsive to fast-changing consumer needs.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Service#Coffee Machines#Smartphone#Sightcall Partners#Ar Visual Assistance#Crm#Vtex#Gartner#Digital Commerce#Gdpr#Marketing Technology News#Novi Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Country
Germany
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

VEA Technologies Acquires the Evoke Group, Bolstering Its Portfolio of Forward-Thinking Digital Marketing Services

Already a full-service agency, VEA’s acquisition brings The Evoke Group’s marketing prowess, SEO advertising expertise and social media capabilities into its growing service portfolio. VEA Technologies, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, digital advertising, social media, web development, design and branding, announced it has acquired The Evoke Group,...
Businessmartechseries.com

ZenBusiness Named a “Best Company for Remote Workers” By Quartz

ZenBusiness makes Quartz’s inaugural list of the best medium-sized companies for remote employees. ZenBusiness, a one-stop business management platform with the mission to make starting, running, and growing a successful business simple and accessible, was named one of the “Best Companies for Remote Workers” by Quartz. The award recognizes companies embracing the future of work and those ahead of the curve in creating exceptional experiences for remote employees.
Marketingmartechseries.com

Napkyn Analytics to Speak at Measure Summit 2021

Napkyn Analytics Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, to present at MeasureSummit 2021, September 28, 2021 – October 1, 2021. Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform announced that Napkyn’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, has been invited to speak as part of Measure Summit 2021’s inaugural “Second Stage”.
Businesstippnews.com

Lime Group, LLC to offer customized digital marketing services

FLORENCE, Ala., Sept. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As a result of continued growth and client success, Lime Group, LLC, will begin offering marketing services tailored to specific business’ needs and goals. In the past, Lime Group has offered a flat rate for access to all of their resources from...
Internetmartechseries.com

StatSocial Awarded Neutronian Certifications for Delivering Privacy Compliant, High-Quality, Cookieless Data

Neutronian Certification comes after a comprehensive audit validating StatSocial’s ability to meet the highest standards in data integrity and privacy compliance. StatSocial announced today that it has received Neutronian Certification—a comprehensive, independent verification of data quality and compliance. Neutronian Certification is considered the gold standard for data privacy and is only awarded to data companies with the willingness and ability to undergo an extensive evaluation by Neutronian’s team of experts. The certification process covers a range of topics including compliance with regulatory requirements (CPRA, CCPA, etc.), the use of appropriate methods for obtaining user consents, data source transparency and hygiene, processes for ensuring data protection, and data accuracy.
Businessmartechseries.com

Huboo Technologies Certified as a Best Place to Work in Netherlands

Huboo Technologies been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Netherlands for 2021 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places To Work” certification program. The employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and relationships recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential and deliver the best quality of service to clients.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Unqork Partners with Indelible Solutions to Bring Program Management Expertise to Public Sector Customers

The partnership will combine the power of Unqork’s enterprise no-code platform with Indelible’s end-to-end program management expertise. Today, Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced it has entered into a partnership with Indelible Solutions, a national management consulting and advisory firm. Through the partnership, Unqork’s customers will benefit from Indelible’s expertise in grants administration, case management and community engagement, allowing them to maximize the potential of software built using Unqork’s no-code platform. The partnership will address a variety of use cases across the public sector, beginning with an effort to help states administer the U.S. Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), which provides up to $9.96 billion to support the country’s most vulnerable homeowners.
Businessmartechseries.com

Verizon to Speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Sept. 13

Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon, and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the virtual Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Monday, September 13, at 9:25 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations.
Technologymartechseries.com

Sphera Announces Expanded Availability of Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Solutions

Sphera, a global leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk and performance management software, data and consulting services, announces the widespread availability of its integrated ESG solutions. They consist of a comprehensive suite of data, software and consulting services that help customers quickly and effectively elevate their ESG performance and reporting capability.
Businesscepro.com

Nationwide Marketing Group Partners with Installation Nation

Nationwide Marketing Group may not have solved the labor shortage, but the buying group is certainly easing the pain of the situation for its members via a new partnership with Installation Nation and its team of 1,100 licensed professional installers and delivery staff. As low interest rates persist and continue...
Businessmartechseries.com

Digital Shadows Named as the ‘Top Performer’ in New Analyst Report Assessing Capabilities of 19 Digital Risk Protection Providers

Quadrant Solutions SPARK Matrix ranks Digital Shadows #1 for both ‘technology excellence’ and ‘customer impact’. Digital Shadows has been named as the ‘top performer’, ranking #1 in an analysis of 19 vendors in the digital risk protection (DRP) market in a new study carried out by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm.
Businessmartechseries.com

Blackbird and TownNews Expand to 75 US News Stations

Blackbird plc, the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announces that Blackbird is now being used by a total of 75 US TV stations for digital news production following TownNews’ latest deployment. This is the sixth expansion of Blackbird by TownNews since the partnership began in 2018.
SoftwareWebProNews

Salesforce Adds AI-Driven Improvements to Service Cloud

Salesforce has announced AI-driven improvements to Service Cloud, aimed at helping service agents and their customers. Salesforce is the leading customer relationship management (CRM) vendor and a powerhouse in the SaaS industry. The company recently acquired Slack, and is a major proponent of a digital-first workflow moving forward. Salesforce is positioning itself as the provider of a “digital HQ,” bringing together the services and products companies need to thrive in the new hybrid workplace.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

New tech startup, Normal, receives investment from the Silicon Valley to empower businesses with a robo-consultant

Normal’s automated, smart recommender system will help micro, small, and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs) become more profitable while becoming more sustainable. As the Covid-19 pandemic and global warming continue to impact the world, Normal is building a digital platform that allows MSMEs to modernize their operations and implement sustainable and profitable growth.
Technologymartechseries.com

Smile CDR Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

Smile CDR has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to protect the integrity and confidentiality of stakeholder health data through adherence to stringent information security management controls. Smile CDR, a leader in health data storage and integration, has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001 certification following an extensive independent audit of its...
Technologymartechseries.com

Usherpa Integrates with Homebot Client-for-Life Portal

Closed loan data from the CRM now flows seamlessly into Homebot, helping Loan Officers Engage and Retain clients. Usherpa, developers of the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise SmartCRM™ technology, announced an integration with Homebot, the award-winning, client-for-life portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership. This integration makes it easy for the loan data in Usherpa to flow seamlessly into Homebot, where users can educate and engage their clients throughout the homeownership lifecycle.
Businessmartechseries.com

Tafi and Highstreet Announce Partnership for Cutting-Edge Character Creation in Immersive Metaverse

Highstreet Selects Tafi’s Character Creator SDK for Virtual Marketplace. Tafi, the leading provider of 3D avatar solutions, announced a partnership with Highstreet, the world’s first commerce-centric metaverse, to bring Tafi’s avatars into Highstreet’s virtual worlds. This partnership represents Highstreet’s latest effort to refine its virtual marketplace by offering high-quality avatars...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to Security and Authenticity

WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to Security and Authenticity. WISeKey International Holding, a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced that its WISe.ART platform aims to enable new Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) purchase through in-App purchases. This new capability should boost the secure sale of NFTs through the WISeKey platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy