Kokua Line: Can a homeless person without an ID get vaccinated against COVID-19?

Question: I’m currently operating a homeless church in the Kakaako area with limited service due to the spread of COVID-19. We have about 25 to 30 homeless people attending our service per week and have found that less than half of them are vaccinated. The main reason is that they have no ID proof and they have been refused for having no valid ID. Homeless people lost their ID mostly due to being mugged or robbed. Is there any program or agency they can go to and get vaccinated?