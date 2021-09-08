CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter Animal Control's Julio is Mr. Personality

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Mr. Personality, Julio, the 46-pound lively cutie-pie with beautiful eyes. He is 1-3 years old. Julio is waiting for his very own human to scoop him up. He is the perfect choice for anyone who is active and loves the outdoors. He will be the best co-pilot to help you navigate your adventures. Julio absolutely loves attention but needs a little leash training to learn not to jump up. When the day is done, Julio will relax with you and recharge for your next day of excitement.

