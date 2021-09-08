The Defense holds the keys to victory

As the Denver Broncos season kicks off, this game to me looks like a microcosm of what most of us think about what the Broncos need to be in 2021: a defensive juggernaut. The New York Giants offensive line in 2021 was one of the worst in the league which is just what the doctor ordered for a refreshed and revamped Broncos defense. With Von Miller and Bradley Chubb bringing the heat alongside what looks on paper like a top 5 NFL secondary, we should see Daniel Jones having plenty of opportunities to make bad plays that lead to turnovers.