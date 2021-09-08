CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Defense holds the keys to victory

By sadaraine
Mile High Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Denver Broncos season kicks off, this game to me looks like a microcosm of what most of us think about what the Broncos need to be in 2021: a defensive juggernaut. The New York Giants offensive line in 2021 was one of the worst in the league which is just what the doctor ordered for a refreshed and revamped Broncos defense. With Von Miller and Bradley Chubb bringing the heat alongside what looks on paper like a top 5 NFL secondary, we should see Daniel Jones having plenty of opportunities to make bad plays that lead to turnovers.

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Defense#The Denver Broncos#The New York Giants#Broncos Country#Broncos News Plus#Nfl News#Bell#Nfl Network#Bucs#Nfl Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Country: Buy one, get one 50% off any items at BreakingT

The start of the Denver Broncos season always feels like Christmas Eve. There’s anticipation of what the season will bring and the kind of presents Broncos Country will get. Though the last four seasons we’ve received coal as our present. The hope is always this season is different. The 2021...
NFLMile High Report

‘Ultimate Fan Guide’ back with a vengeance, ready for a winning season

It feels like a hundred years since we’ve had regular season football that looked and felt like regular season football. And because of that, I almost forgot about the Ultimate Fan Guide. Again. But I could never abandon this series as it remains my reason for living. OK, that’s not...
NFLMile High Report

Down week before season proves to be a downer

For the longest time, the NFL season started the week following final roster cuts. It came as a bit of a belated shock to some, me included, that, as part of the new 17-game schedule, there was essentially a week off leading into the start of the season. While I...
NFLMile High Report

2021 NFL Power Rankings: Week 1

As I did last year, I put the Super Bowl champions at the top to kick off the next season. It seems only fair that the reigning champion start there and must defend their status from there. The AFC is the top-heavy conference in the NFL right now and I really only see two real contenders in the NFL for now. Although, others may emerge as the season progresses.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos at Giants Wednesday practice participation report

The Denver Broncos are looking fairly healthy to bring the season, but they have a couple of stars looking to get back to 100% before Week 1. Bradley Chubb is the big concern as he was the only player who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice session. Even if he...
NFLMile High Report

Can the Broncos break their September slide?

Perhaps you can hear the sound of jingle bells. The NFL is set to kick off the 2021 season, and the Denver Broncos begin the year with a matchup against the New York Giants. Throughout the offseason the main focus has been the QB battle between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. With Bridgewater taking the reins, our gaze can turn to the regular season. What has stuck out in the build up to Week 1 is the belief that the Broncos can come away with their first win in a season opener since Vic Fangio became the head coach.
NFLMile High Report

New DVOA projection has Broncos making playoffs; top-10 defense

Football Outsiders has released their DVOA predictions for the 2021 NFL season. The numbers provided point to good news for the Denver Broncos. The predictions pointed to a playoff appearance for the Broncos in 2021, something that should provide some encouragement for Broncos fans. If you are unfamiliar with what...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos at Giants: 5 questions with Big Blue View

It’s been a long time since I’ve been tasked with writing a ‘Horse-Tracks-but-no-longer-called-Horse-Tracks’ post and that can only mean one thing...regular season is about to begin!. WooHoo!. But I kinda cheated this week...I’m pulling in Ed Valentine from Big Blue View to answer a few “questions from the enemy” to...
NFLMile High Report

The Broncos believe they are getting back to winning

One thing that is safe to assume in Broncos Country is that everyone is sick of losing. When Ryan and Ben had Broncos DT Mike Purcell on to discuss the Denver Broncos season opener against the New York Giants. The will to win, and being sick of losing create a different atmosphere.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Week 1 Preview: New York Giants Defensive Line

Week 1 of the NFL season is officially upon us, and with it, a fresh start for every NFL team. The Denver Broncos get a good test out of the gate playing the New York Giants on the road at MetLife. This is the first of many articles you’ll see...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos at Giants: TV broadcast map for Week 1

If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Giants game on your local FOX affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, however, you will be denied Denver’s game in favor of the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints game. The...
NFLMile High Report

How can the Broncos beat the New York Giants?

Way back when the Broncos 2021 schedule was released, it was hard to look at the New York Giants without acknowledging the similarities between Denver’s week one opponent and themselves. Like the G-men, the Broncos had a third year quarterback entering a make or break season surrounded by a promising supporting cast and a talented defense. Both teams had decision makers on the hot seat and looked like they’d need a quick start to fend off the vultures.
NFLMile High Report

What do the stats say about Broncos vs. Giants?

The 2021 season is underway, and we’ve got mere hours before the Broncos face off against the New York Giants. With that in mind, I thought it time to dig into what the advanced numbers say about the matchup. Obviously the vast majority of the stats come from the 2020 season, so their impact will vary. What follows are the metrics I found most interesting, along with my thoughts on why I care about them, as well as what they could mean for the season opener.
NFLGazette

3 keys to a Broncos' victory over the Giants

The Broncos' 2021 season is here, starting with a Week 1 road trip to New York to face the Giants. This is not only a key for the Broncos against the Giants, but for their entire season. The Broncos ranked 29th in the league last season in turnovers forced. If they want to get back to the playoffs in 2021, that has to change.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Giants Announce Official Status For RB Saquon Barkley

It’s been nearly a year since Saquon Barkley played in a game for the New York Giants. He’s not officially set to return this weekend for the G-Men, but he has a great chance to suit up against the Denver Broncos. Earlier this Friday, Giants head coach Joe Judge told...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Curtis Samuel injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more critical for fantasy football than following injuries, as the landscape will change with nearly every significant one. Now that we are roughly 24 hours away from the opening Sunday of the 2021 NFL season, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact for Week 1.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos at Giants: 11 things to watch for

It’s imperative for the Broncos’ playoff chances to leave September with a winning record. Their first three opponents went a combined 9-39 last season and the strongest among them will start Daniel Jones by choice today. The sixth overall pick of Drew Lock’s 2019 draft class finished worse than the Broncos’ benched passer in DYAR a season ago, and his propensity for critical errors make him a fine mark to start the season strong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy