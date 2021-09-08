CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

These are the Counties in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpdlQ7f00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 1,151,689 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,971 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 627,423 infections in Miami-Dade County, or 23,105 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami-Dade County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Miami area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 238 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami-Dade County, compared to 205 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Miami-Dade County, FL 23,105 627,423 238 6,472
2 Broward County, FL 16,962 323,839 161 3,079
3 Palm Beach County, FL 13,858 200,427 199 2,883

Comments / 3

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The 35 Best Restaurants in the South

The U.S. Census Bureau defines the American South as encompassing some 16 states and the District of Columbia. That includes a vast swath of the nation, from the northeastern border of Delaware (almost on the edge of the indisputably Yankee capital of Philadelphia) all the way down to the tip of the Florida Keys and […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy