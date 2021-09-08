These are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 412,623 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,618 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hillsborough County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 206,934 infections in Hillsborough County, or 15,007 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hillsborough County than they are across all of the Tampa area, however. There have been a total of 133 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hillsborough County, compared to 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

