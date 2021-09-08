CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash Bandicoot Tweet Leaves Fans Pondering Over A Potential 25th Anniversary Surprise

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is Crash Bandicoot's 25th anniversary, and a potentially teasing tweet has left fans ruminating over the possibility of something new and exciting headed our way. The tweet, which you can check out below, mentions "a certain party right around the corner", possibly referencing the anniversary itself, or potentially hinting at something more. All sorts of theories are already flooding the replies, which we'll get to in just a second.

