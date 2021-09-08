Ubisoft finally names replacement for disgraced chief creative officer
Ubisoft veteran Igor Manceau has been promoted to serve as Ubisoft's next chief creative officer. Manceau, formerly creative director of Steep and Riders Republic at Ubisoft Annecy, will take on this new role which sees him "defining and nurturing Ubisoft's overall creative vision and guiding the creative direction of its games so that they are accessible, irresistible, and enriching for all players", the company said in a statement last night.www.eurogamer.net
Comments / 0