CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ubisoft finally names replacement for disgraced chief creative officer

By News
Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft veteran Igor Manceau has been promoted to serve as Ubisoft's next chief creative officer. Manceau, formerly creative director of Steep and Riders Republic at Ubisoft Annecy, will take on this new role which sees him "defining and nurturing Ubisoft's overall creative vision and guiding the creative direction of its games so that they are accessible, irresistible, and enriching for all players", the company said in a statement last night.

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Creative Officer#Disgraced#Steep And Riders Republic#Ubisoft Annecy#A Better Ubisoft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ubisoft names Hascoët’s replacement after leaving due to alleged harassment

Ubisoft has announced the appointment of Igor Manceau as the company’s new creative director. This has been announced by the French in a press release, where they have confirmed that the manager will be part of the Executive Committee and that he will respond directly to Yves Guillemot, CEO and co-founder of the French firm. The post was vacated after Serge Hascoët, one of the most powerful men in Ubisoft, resigned after alleged cases of harassment and abuse came to light.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

Ubisoft names Igor Manceau as new creative boss

Gaming giant Ubisoft has appointed Igor Manceau as its new chief creative officer, more than a year after that position was vacated amid a company-wide misconduct scandal. Why it matters: Ubisoft has been trying to convey a sense of lessons learned, as it attempts to right a company rocked by scandal and, just before that, a spate of underperforming games.
Video GamesNME

‘Riders Republic’ creative director appointed Ubisoft’s new CCO

In its bid for meaningful change in Ubisoft‘s working culture following allegations of sexual misconduct last year, which saw the departure of several senior executives, the company has appointed a new chief creative officer. Igor Manceau, the creative director of Riders Republic who has been at Ubisoft for over two...
Businessbizjournals

Work management platform Asana names chief operating officer

Work management platform Asana, Inc. has named Anne Raimondi as chief operating officer. Raimondi succeeds Chris Farinacci, who had served as Asana’s COO since 2015. Farinacci will retire at the end of the current fiscal year. Raimondi will lead and scale the company’s growth and global business operations and sales,...
Businesscdcgamingreports.com

Ainsworth names Harald Neumann as chief executive officer

Ainsworth Game Technology announced today that Harald Neumann will be the new chief executive officer as of October 1, subject to regulatory approvals and the completion of contractual details. Neumann has served on Ainsworth’s board of directors in a non-executive capacity since 2017 and will continue in that role in...
Businessroi-nj.com

Rocket Pharmaceuticals names chief HR officer

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Cranbury, has appointed a new chief human resources officer to its leadership team, the company said in a news release. Isabel Carmona will lead all aspects of Rocket’s human resources, talent acquisition, talent management and organizational development, the company said. “I am delighted to welcome...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Master Chief blows up a Banshee in Microsoft's Windows 11 advert

Windows 11 and its centre-aligned start menu are almost upon us, and so Microsoft is cranking its adverts into gear. The latest recruit in the big marketing push: Master Chief. The video below leans pretty heavily on Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming Halo Infinite. A woman explores Windows 11,...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Sony Interactive Entertainment Debut New PlayStation Global Ad – “Play Has No Limits”

Although some could argue that the slogan is not entirely accurate, with the lack of PlayStation 5 units coming up to the console’s first anniversary still being rather prevalent, Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new global ad campaign for the PlayStation brand with the message “Play Has No Limits”. This new campaign, coming in at just over two and a half minutes in length, can be viewed below:
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Why I’m Optimistic About Call of Duty: Vanguard

Let’s not beat around the bush, Call of Duty: Vanguard treads familiar ground, however, Sledgehammer has refined the great mechanics and modes making the moment-to-moment gameplay an absolute joy but is this enough for you to purchase on release?. After assisting Infinity Ward 10 years ago with Call of Duty:...
Businessmartechseries.com

Benchling Names Salesforce Executive Lindsey Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer

Enterprise software veteran to drive R&D Cloud’s global marketing and market expansion. Benchling, pioneer of the R&D Cloud powering the biotechnology industry, announced the appointment of Lindsey Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer. Irvine joins Benchling from Salesforce where she spent eight years, most recently as global CMO of MuleSoft. “We...
Businessmarketingdive.com

WPP names Chief AI Officer as part of deal for Satalia

WPP has acquired enterprise solutions provider Satalia, which uses machine learning and optimization to improve operational efficiency at companies, per an announcement. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. U.K.-based Satalia, which employs more than 80 people across Europe, is integrating with Wunderman Thompson Commerce as the consultancy looks...
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Emerson names Adefioye as firm’s first chief people officer

Emerson appointed Elizabeth Adefioye to the new role of chief people officer to lead diversity, equity, inclusion and talent development for the global industrial firm. Adefioye previously served as chief human resources officer for the Illinois ingredient company Ingredion. In her new role, she will lead a newly consolidated human resources function, including accountability for culture, employee experience, end-to-end talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, acquisition integration and organization development and effectiveness. She also joins Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies.
BusinessAdWeek

Deutsch NY Names Its First Chief Marketing Officer

Deutsch New York has named its first chief marketing officer, appointing Nicole Souza to the new role. Souza will be in charge of lead generation, as well as working with leadership on increasing the agency’s growth.
Musicseattlepi.com

Riot Games Entertainment Names Brian Wright Chief Content Officer

Former Netflix executive Brian Wright has joined Riot Games Entertainment as the new Chief Content Officer, developing the company’s global film, TV and animation strategies. The news comes as Riot Games, the developer and publisher known for global hit PC games including “League of Legends” and “VALORANT,” plus the upcoming...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Wetzel’s Pretzels names Kim Freer chief marketing officer

Wetzel’s Pretzel’s on Wednesday named Kim Freer the company’s new chief marketing officer. Freer has an extensive history in franchise marketing—she has worked with the sandwich giant Subway as well as Blaze Pizza. She most recently was CMO with Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen, where she launched the brand’s mobile app and loyalty sales.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is Coming in Early 2022 to PS5 and PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 and PC. The collection includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. It will launch on the PlayStation 5 in early 2022 with the PC release being handled by Iron Galaxy coming shortly after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy