Ubisoft finally names replacement for disgraced chief creative officer

Ubisoft has announced the appointment of Igor Manceau as the company’s new creative director. This has been announced by the French in a press release, where they have confirmed that the manager will be part of the Executive Committee and that he will respond directly to Yves Guillemot, CEO and co-founder of the French firm. The post was vacated after Serge Hascoët, one of the most powerful men in Ubisoft, resigned after alleged cases of harassment and abuse came to light.