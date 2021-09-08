Razer Is Launching A Line Of Halo Inspired Gear

The Office is being game-ified. Leaf Mobile, Canada’s free-to-play mobile game group and its subsidiary company East Side Games, unveiled on Thursday The Office: Somehow We Manage, inspired by the U.S. version of NBC’s The Office sitcom and developed in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms. The free-to-play title, which will launch later this year, lets fans play through iconic moments in the show as they record profits at Dunder Mifflin and earn in-game rewards to try to keep the branch afloat. Among the familiar characters will be Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pem Beesly and Dwight Schrute. Players can build desks for their favorite characters and participate in in-game events to introduce new versions of characters and memorable events. “The opportunity to bring the five-time Primetime Emmy award-winning TV comedy series The Office to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honor for us here at LEAF,” said Darcy Taylor, chief executive officer of LEAF. “We’re looking forward to sharing this new experience in with everyone from new audiences to Dunder Mifflin diehards.” The Office: Somehow We Manage is expected to launch in late 2021.