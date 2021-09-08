CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Razer Is Launching A Line Of Halo Inspired Gear

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is on the horizon, and with that, tons of themed accessories are on the way. We already know a limited edition Xbox Series X and Elite Controller is in the works to promote its release, but now we have confirmation of Razer releasing their own line of gear to tie into its launch.

