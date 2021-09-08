CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpdl5ut00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 496,361 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,316 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Boston-Cambridge-Newton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Essex County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 103,060 infections in Essex County, or 13,195 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Essex County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Boston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 311 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Essex County, compared to 245 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Massachusetts where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Essex County, MA 13,195 103,060 311 2,432
2 Suffolk County, MA 12,542 99,305 236 1,867
3 Plymouth County, MA 10,373 53,122 287 1,471
4 Middlesex County, MA 9,072 144,708 239 3,815
5 Rockingham County, NH 8,647 26,384 91 278
6 Strafford County, NH 8,504 10,905 80 102
7 Norfolk County, MA 8,432 58,877 261 1,821

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Ma Nh Metro Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthGazette

West Virginia ICU numbers hit pandemic height

West Virginia's COVID-19 numbers have continued to get worse in recent months and the state just reached a new pandemic high for active patients being treated in intensive care units. At least 252 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators, which are both higher than the...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s largest city has approved giving $750 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The City Council approved the move Tuesday night, giving a $250 boost to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s original $500 proposal. The city will...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

I Tried Going into a Maine Business Without a Mask That Requires One

This past Wednesday, Maine legislation was supposed to rule on whether or not an indoor mask mandate would be making its return to Vacationland or not. Instead of ruling on it, they decided to push it off until Monday during a special meeting that will be held. For what it's worth, Massachusetts has already decided to go back to an indoor mask mandate.
Ohio StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 38.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 30. There have been more than 632,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine’s youth prison / Penobscot County overdose deaths / COVID-19 mandate

Today is Friday. Rain will continue this morning, but should taper off from south to north as the day continues. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Five more Mainers died and 620 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, according to the Maine CDC. The statewide death toll now stands at 951. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City Where Home Prices Are Being Slashed

The residential real estate market in the U.S. has been on an unprecedented run. Partially due to the migration of people from the largest coastal cities during the COVID-19 pandemic, home prices in mid-sized and smaller cities have increased — by double digits in the majority of cases. The carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller home price […]
Charleston, WVWSAZ

W.Va.’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WSAZ) — West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in...
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Maine Statewhdh.com

Group says Maine youth center continues to use dangerous restraint

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s center for youth offenders is continuing to use dangerous tactics to restrain detainees even after being warned about it four years ago, according to Disability Rights Maine. Experts previously warned the Long Creek Youth Development Center against using prone restraints because it can lead...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...
Ohio StateWTRF

Four local Ohio Valley residents accused of working together to sell the drugs in Ohio County

Six Ohio and West Virginia residents are facing drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. The indictment charges six people with one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Cocaine Hydrochloride, Methamphetamine, and Heroin” and several other drug charges. The six are accused of working together to sell the drugs in Ohio County, in the Southern District of Ohio and elsewhere from June 2019 to August 2021. Those charged are:

Comments / 0

Community Policy