These are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bpdl39R00 As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 456,925 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,584 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,012 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Detroit-Warren-Dearborn has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Macomb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 105,809 infections in Macomb County, or 12,180 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Macomb County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Detroit area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 292 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Macomb County, compared to 260 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Macomb County, MI 12,180 105,809 292 2,540
2 St. Clair County, MI 12,092 19,295 290 462
3 Lapeer County, MI 11,101 9,791 238 210
4 Oakland County, MI 10,168 127,180 201 2,516
5 Wayne County, MI 10,018 176,456 301 5,302
6 Livingston County, MI 9,759 18,394 108 203

