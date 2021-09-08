CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats poised for bitter September spending battle within their own ranks

By Susan Ferrechio
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CU5QW_0bpdl0VG00


H ouse and Senate Democrats will have to resolve a bitter internal battle over spending in order to pass the two-part social welfare and infrastructure spending measure that lawmakers hope will become the party’s signature achievement ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Democratic leaders have scheduled only a handful of legislative workdays in September despite a seemingly impossible to-do list: pass a $3.5 trillion social welfare spending package along with a separate $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill while also ensuring the government remains operating by clearing a stopgap funding bill by Sept. 30.

Even though the party controls the majorities in both chambers, internal disagreements over the spending package may make this feat impossible.

GOP AND CENTRIST DEMOCRATS THREATEN BIDEN PIVOT TO DOMESTIC ISSUES

The $3.5 trillion spending package is too expensive for some Senate Democrats, setting up an epic intraparty clash that could sink the entire deal.

House centrists won a commitment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by Sept. 27, but the powerful liberal faction of the party is insisting the $3.5 trillion legislation pass first.

Pelosi agreed to the infrastructure deadline in order to win the backing of centrist Democrats who had threatened to block a key resolution providing the framework for the $3.5 trillion bill and giving Democrats in the Senate the ability to pass the legislation without needed Republican votes.

The infrastructure bill, which enjoys bipartisan support, would fund roads, bridges, water projects, and expanded broadband. President Joe Biden has urged Congress to clear the bill for his signature. It passed the Senate in August.

But top liberal lawmakers are warning Pelosi against taking up the infrastructure bill unless the $3.5 trillion measure makes it across the finish line first.

“Rebuilding our crumbling physical infrastructure, roads, bridges, water systems, is important,” said Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent and socialist. “Rebuilding our crumbling human infrastructure, healthcare, education, climate change, is more important. No infrastructure bill without the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.”

House Democratic centrists say they back the social welfare spending package, but they warned Pelosi not to bring up a measure that may not have enough votes to pass among Senate Democrats.

They are paying close attention to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has twice warned the $3.5 trillion price tag must come down to win his support.

“I, for one, won’t support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs,” Manchin wrote in the Wall Street Journal .

Democrats have also lost Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, who indicated she won’t vote for a measure that clocks in at $3.5 trillion, telling the Arizona Republic she would work to modify the legislation so that it can earn her support.

Progressive Democrats are ramping up attacks on the duo, particularly environmental advocates who are eager to pass the green energy policy provision in the $3.5 trillion bill.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is among the most vocal liberal House Democrats, tweeted Manchin’s ties to oil companies and suggested he allows lobbyists to write “fossil fuel” legislation he supports.

“Sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

The still-unwritten bill would be historic not only in cost but in size and scope. It would provide free universal preschool, free community college, paid family leave, expanded Medicare benefits, funding for the care of the elderly and disabled, a slew of policies aimed at ending fossil fuels, and much more.

House Democrats, despite the warnings from Manchin and Sinema, plan to push ahead with the bill beginning this week when various committees begin drafting the legislative text.

The main tax-writing panel, the House Ways and Means Committee, started the process Tuesday, unveiling the portion of the legislation that would provide 12 weeks of universal paid family leave and medical leave for all workers, expand Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing, boost the pay of child care workers, and more.

“This grueling pandemic continues to deliver one-two punches in the form of the public health and economic crises, and the American people are counting on us to build back better,” said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat. “This is our historic opportunity to support working families and ensure our economy is stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient for generations to come.”

The House returns on Sept. 20, while the Senate will convene beginning next week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, set a Sept. 15 deadline for Senate panels to write legislation for the upper chamber’s version of the $3.5 trillion bill.

On top of it all, the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, and lawmakers are at an impasse over funding for fiscal year 2022.

Senate Republicans, who will need to provide Democrats 10 votes to pass next year’s spending legislation, want to increase defense spending. They also oppose a provision in House-passed spending legislation that would strip out the long-standing Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for abortion.

Congress is now poised to pass a stopgap bill that will likely last until November or December, but lawmakers will have to decide whether to attach a provision to raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

Treasury officials say they will need a debt limit increase by roughly November in order to continue to pay the nation’s bills, but Republicans are warning Democrats they need to pass a debt limit increase on their own.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said the GOP will not vote to raise the borrowing limit as Democrats unilaterally pass their $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan.

“Let me make something perfectly clear: If they don’t need or want our input, they won’t get our help,” McConnell said in August. “They won’t get our help with the debt limit increase that these reckless plans will require.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
138K+
Followers
50K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Economy#House Democrats#H Ouse#Democratic#Gop#Democrats#Republican#Senate Budget Committee#The Wall Street Journal#Progressive Democrats#Universal Preschool#Free Community College#Medicare#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

Here’s Why Joe Manchin Is Always Dumping on Other Democrats

On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, Max Rose, who served in Afghanistan and won a term in Congress as a Democrat representing a red district in Staten Island and Brooklyn, explains where Manchin is coming from. “There’s not another Democrat who could win that seat”—and without it Mitch McConnell is running the Senate, Rose says.
Congress & Courtskisswtlz.com

Schumer says Democrats moving “full speed ahead” on spending package

Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the Senate is moving “full speed ahead” on a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending package, rejecting a suggestion from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, whose support for the plan is crucial, that Congress take a “strategic pause” on the legislation. “We’re moving full...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Democratic senator urges more time for slimmer budget bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said lawmakers were unlikely to pass their massive budget package by Democrats’ Sept. 27 deadline, adding that he could support a smaller $1.5 trillion bill. Manchin, a West Virginia moderate who has urged a “pause” on fellow Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden’s...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Manchin: I will not vote for $3.5 trillion bill

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he will not support the $3.5 trillion price tag for the economic bill that would expand the nation's social safety net and that "there's no way" Congress can meet the timeline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass it. "(Senate Majority...
Congress & CourtsKEYT

What we know so far about the Democrats’ big spending proposals

Democrats in Congress are pushing ahead with a sweeping multi-trillion-dollar 10-year spending plan that marks the latest step in their drive to expand education, health care and childcare support, tackle the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure. Thirteen House committees are crafting the legislation that will make up...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Manchin Favors Trimming Biden Budget Plan by More Than Half

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator vital to the fate of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending said Sunday he won’t support even half that amount or the ambitious timetable envisioned for passing it. The stand by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was described as unacceptable...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Congress' September sprint

The next few weeks will be crucial to enacting President Biden's agenda — and determining how Democrats perform in next year's midterms. Driving the news: The Senate's back from recess starting Monday, and deadlines over everything from infrastructure to a government shutdown to the U.S. debt ceiling are staring lawmakers in the face. These are creating tests for the president and his bare congressional majority as Democrats try to hang on.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Katie Porter asks whether fellow Democrat Joe Manchin cares more about corporate donors than helping Americans

Joe Manchin has again come under fire for holding up a $3.5 trillion (£2.5 trillion) reconciliation bill, which caused fellow Democrat Katie Porter to ask whether or not he was “more concerned about his corporate donors” than aiding Americans. The bill, which needs all 50 Democratic senators to pass the Senate, is among the largest bills to pass through both houses of Congress and is a top priority for Joe Biden, whose domestic agenda largely depends on the bill being passed. Mr Manchin wrote in an-oped for the Wall Street Journal last week that he “won’t support spending another...
Congress & CourtsNevada Appeal

Guy Farmer: Sen. Joe Manchin, my kind of Democrat

Never forget Sept. 11, 2001. With that said, let's move on to a more contemporary political issue: President Biden's massive $3.5 trillion (with a "t") budget proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative West Virginia Democrat who opposes Biden's bloated budget, is my kind of Democrat because he also rejects Biden's far left socialist agenda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy