FTB: Everyone wants a piece of that NHL gambling money

Travis Dermott is a bellwether player for our voters. If you rank him high, you’re favouring proven NHL ability over future potential. If you vote him low, you’re likely ranking on youth and potential a little harder. If Dermott gets a high rank, I can likely tell you the general shape of the rest of the list, and it will skew older. If he’s out of the top 10, then it will skew younger. This year, Dermott’s last year, voting seems to be down the middle of those two choices.