Cold plasma could transform the sustainable farms of the future

By Stephen Ornes
Science News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysicist Stephan Reuter of Polytechnique Montréal spends most days using his expertise in energy and matter to improve medical technologies. Recently though, he stood in a sea of green to consider how a shower of charged particles might affect lettuce. He had been invited to one of the largest commercial...

