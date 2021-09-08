Digital first beauty company Il Makiage names first global chief financial officer

Form D Friday is a Boston Business Journal feature highlighting regulatory filings from Boston-area companies raising capital for new projects or expanding their businesses. Form D reports are a type of SEC form used to file a notice of exempt offerings of securities. The SEC requires companies file the notice within 15 days after the first sale of securities in the offering. These forms don’t include a lot of details but can provide clues as to what investors and business owners are planning. If you have any tips or comments about new Boston-area fundraises, email Lucy at lmaffei@bizjournals.com.