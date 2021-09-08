Digital first beauty company Il Makiage names first global chief financial officer
Digital-first beauty company Il Makiage has named Lindsay Drucker Mann as the company’s first global chief financial officer. Drucker Mann joins the company from a 17-year stint at Goldman Sachs, where she was managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets. She will report to Il Makiage co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman, and her appointment takes effect on September 20.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0