Digital first beauty company Il Makiage names first global chief financial officer

By Anne Stych
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital-first beauty company Il Makiage has named Lindsay Drucker Mann as the company’s first global chief financial officer. Drucker Mann joins the company from a 17-year stint at Goldman Sachs, where she was managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets. She will report to Il Makiage co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman, and her appointment takes effect on September 20.

