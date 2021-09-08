Chamber Chat

Moments lead to Momentum. Whether forward, backward, or sideways, momentum is what keeps us going. August was no different in moving, no matter how small the increments or moments were.

The chamber was active in “little moments” of meetings that are leading to big things. We attended the welcoming of new teachers for Patrick County Public Schools, organizational meeting for Stuart Spooktacular, Reynolds Homestead’s Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibit coming in December, VDOT Hwy 58/Lovers Leap informational meeting, Women Impact Virginia webinar, and the complete streets meeting with West Piedmont Planning District.

The chamber held a job fair on August 18, with 24 employers attending and 75 job seekers stopping by to find out more information. We were happy with the turnout and “thank you” to the Virginia Career Works~ Piedmont District and P&HCC Patrick County site for their help in organizing and promoting the event. We look forward to hosting another one in the spring.

Our monthly Lunch and Learn speaker for August was Lisa Smith with Piedmont Community Services. Lunch and Learn focused on the Citizen’s Recovery Program, a new offering for Patrick County, with additional staff hired to spearhead it. The program will be starting later this fall.

We are busy booking our September Lunch & Learn. Robbie Knight, with Virginia Career Works, will be talking about the business services he offers, and Angie Brown, with Patrick & Henry Community College, will be discussing all the programs the community college can offer to cover the training.

I also wanted to mention that through a grant, the West Piedmont Planning District is looking for local restaurants to partner with to provide meals for seniors.

In September, the chamber will be taking “little moments” to work toward our fall and holiday events and schedules.

Welcome new members Eastman Performance Films, Old Oak Farm Bed and Breakfast, Primitive Farm, and Witts End Lodge, LLC.