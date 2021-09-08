CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Patrick County, VA

Chamber Chat

Posted by 
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0AEd_0bpdkiso00

Moments lead to Momentum. Whether forward, backward, or sideways, momentum is what keeps us going. August was no different in moving, no matter how small the increments or moments were.

The chamber was active in “little moments” of meetings that are leading to big things. We attended the welcoming of new teachers for Patrick County Public Schools, organizational meeting for Stuart Spooktacular, Reynolds Homestead’s Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibit coming in December, VDOT Hwy 58/Lovers Leap informational meeting, Women Impact Virginia webinar, and the complete streets meeting with West Piedmont Planning District.

The chamber held a job fair on August 18, with 24 employers attending and 75 job seekers stopping by to find out more information. We were happy with the turnout and “thank you” to the Virginia Career Works~ Piedmont District and P&HCC Patrick County site for their help in organizing and promoting the event. We look forward to hosting another one in the spring.

Our monthly Lunch and Learn speaker for August was Lisa Smith with Piedmont Community Services. Lunch and Learn focused on the Citizen’s Recovery Program, a new offering for Patrick County, with additional staff hired to spearhead it. The program will be starting later this fall.

We are busy booking our September Lunch & Learn. Robbie Knight, with Virginia Career Works, will be talking about the business services he offers, and Angie Brown, with Patrick & Henry Community College, will be discussing all the programs the community college can offer to cover the training.

I also wanted to mention that through a grant, the West Piedmont Planning District is looking for local restaurants to partner with to provide meals for seniors.

In September, the chamber will be taking “little moments” to work toward our fall and holiday events and schedules.

Welcome new members Eastman Performance Films, Old Oak Farm Bed and Breakfast, Primitive Farm, and Witts End Lodge, LLC.

Comments / 0

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Stuart, VA
1
Followers
3
Post
103
Views
ABOUT

Voice of the people since 1876. Delivering News To Patrick County, Virginia

 https://theenterprise.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Patrick County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Stuart, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Reynolds Homestead#Smithsonian Museum#Vdot Hwy#The Virginia Career Works#Eastman Performance Films#Primitive Farm
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Brown
Related
Patrick County, VAPosted by
The Enterprise

Toy Run still on for Sept. 11

The 19th annual Ken Adams Memorial Patrick County Toy Run is set for Saturday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department. Cathy Adams, event coordinator, said the event raises money for the Patrick County Christmas Cheer Program. “My husband, and I started it in 2003....
Virginia StatePosted by
The Enterprise

Virginia’s First Lady visits Meadows of Dan Elementary

Pamela Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s First Lady, visited the Meadows of Dan Elementary School as part of the 2021 Back to School Tour on Friday, August 27. Since 2018, Northam has visited nearly 200 schools and early childhood programs to engage with teachers and shed light on classrooms and learning dynamics to help create education-based legislation to present to the state’s General Assembly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy