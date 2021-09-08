Toy Run still on for Sept. 11

The 19th annual Ken Adams Memorial Patrick County Toy Run is set for Saturday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairy Stone Volunteer Fire Department.

Cathy Adams, event coordinator, said the event raises money for the Patrick County Christmas Cheer Program.

“My husband, and I started it in 2003. We decided because we had a motorcycle, maybe we could do a toy run to raise money. That same year after the toy run, he was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL),” she said.

After Adam’s husband died from the disease in 2006, she said she and her church, Ross Harbour United Methodist Church, decided to continue the event in his memory.

In addition, Adams said church members also shop for the children.

“We get the names from Christmas Cheer, and then we try to spend about $75 on each child. Even though it’s called a ‘toy run,’ we try to get them coats, shoes, and clothes, and then we buy them toys,” she said.

Despite not holding the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams said the group raised more money than they had in previously years from donations and yard sales. Those donations were tapped to help 80 kids.

“We’ve helped a lot of children throughout the years. Probably the average amount of money we raise each year is between $3,000 and $5,000,” she said.

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. and the ride will start at 1 p.m. The normally one-hour ride will go down Virginia 57, U.S. 58, and other roads.

“We usually stop at Stuart Tire (and Auto Center) for everybody to get a minute’s rest, and then we come on back to the fire department that way,” she said.

The ride is open to all types of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The event will also include a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, and hotdogs for all riders.

Adams said during a normal year, the event attracts 80 to 100 people, including volunteers and riders. “I’ve heard from a lot of people that they’re coming. I’m praying that it will be a good turnout,” she said.

Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, Adams does not anticipate that the event will get canceled.

“It’s almost right upon us, so I think it’ll be okay,” she said.