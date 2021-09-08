CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air quality surveillance and control: How to improve the response to all respiratory diseases, COVID-19 included

Cover picture for the articleThe United States could have been ready for the COVID-19 pandemic. Had federal, state, and local governments devoted significant resources to fighting influenza (aka flu) through vaccination and improved air quality and infection control standards in buildings, the country would have been prepared for other respiratory diseases. The failure to institute these common-sense responses has not only led to unnecessary flu deaths in preceding decades but deepened the COVID-19 crisis.

Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Has Revealed Critical Knowledge Gaps on the Transmission of Respiratory Viruses

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed critical knowledge gaps and assumptions concerning how respiratory viruses spread between hosts. Traditionally thought to be spread mainly through large respiratory droplets produced by the coughs and sneezes of sick individuals, a growing body of evidence indicates that many respiratory pathogens – including SARS-CoV-2– spread through virus-laden microscopic respiratory aerosols. In this Review, Chia Wang and colleagues discuss the recent research regarding airborne transmission of respiratory viruses and how an improved understanding of aerosol transmission will allow for better-informed controls to reduce and mitigate airborne transmission.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

WHO strengthens COVID-19 response by improving regional vaccine production, distributing vaccines to the vulnerable and delivers essential supplies

"Last week, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported to WHO declined for the first time in more than two months. This is obviously very welcome, but it doesn’t mean much. Around the world many countries are still seeing steep increases in cases and deaths,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated in recent days.
Public Healthiowapublicradio.org

Expert Warns Of Increase In Child Respiratory Infections, COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The state’s largest hospital is reporting a significant uptick in children with respiratory viruses as more of Iowa's children return to school. Melanie Wellington, an associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said the hospital is currently seeing many kids with respiratory viruses are usually prevalent in winter months.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealio.com

Top news of August: Updates in COVID-19 respiratory disease, pneumonia and more

The Healio Editors have compiled a list of the most-read news in pulmonology posted in August. Highlights from the previous month include updates in COVID-19 risk influenced by lung function levels; bacterial superinfection in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia; increase in exercise reduces obstructive sleep apnea risk; idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis antifibrotic medication use in the U.S.; increased asthma risk at age 4 years after pneumonia in infancy; and more.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

This Vitamin Deficiency Increases COVID-19 Risk

Being low in the vitamin puts these workers at higher risk of catching COVID-19. Having sufficient vitamin D levels is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, research finds. Healthcare workers with low levels of vitamin D were more likely to be infected. Low vitamin D levels were linked...
Kansas City, MOGovernment Technology

Air Quality Sensors Track COVID-19 Activity in Kansas City

MetroLab Network has partnered with Government Technology to bring its readers a segment called the MetroLab Innovation of the Month Series, which highlights impactful tech, data and innovation projects underway between cities and universities. If you’d like to learn more or contact the project leads, please contact MetroLab at info@metrolabnetwork.org for more information.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

China's 'surveillance creep': how big data COVID monitoring could be used to control people post-pandemic

China has used big data to trace and control the outbreak of COVID-19. This has involved a significant endeavour to build new technologies and expand its already extensive surveillance infrastructure across the country. In our recent study, we show how the State Council, the highest administrative government unit in China, plans to retain some of those new capabilities and incorporate them into the broader scheme of mass surveillance at a national level. This is likely to lead to tighter citizen monitoring in the long term. This phenomenon of adopting a system of surveillance for one purpose and using it past...
Environmentaudacy.com

Wildfires and COVID-19 dangerous combination for respiratory function

Researchers have been looking into the effects wildfire smoke has on our bodies – bad air quality can affect respiratory function and even skin. Even more concerning is how the pollutants in the smoke can impact response to COVID-19. The results can be quite significant, according to Harvard biostatistician Dr....
Sciencescitechdaily.com

It’s Not Just COVID-19: Most Respiratory Viruses Actually Spread by Aerosols

Conventional wisdom on viral disease transmission needs revision, international science team finds. SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind today’s global coronavirus pandemic, spreads primarily by inhalation of virus-laden aerosols at both short and long ranges — and a comprehensive new assessment of respiratory viruses finds that many others probably do as well. SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, influenza, measles, and the rhinoviruses that cause the common cold can all spread via aerosols that can build up in indoor air and linger for hours, an international, interdisciplinary team of researchers has reported in a review published in Science on August 27, 2021.
Carlsbad, NMCurrent-Argus

Carlsbad schools improve air quality to help prevent COVID-19 spread

Carlsbad Municipal Schools continue to take measures to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 by maintaining air quality and regularly sanitizing buildings. School districts that receive relief funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, and the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund (ESSER III) are allowed to use the funds to keep classrooms clean and improve air quality to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Industrythefabricator.com

How pandemic lessons can help manufacturers improve indoor air quality

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring greater awareness of the air we breathe throughout the world. Manufacturing facilities, businesses, schools, restaurants, and other public gathering places are focusing on air quality and questioning what is in the air that can sicken people. They also are finding new ways to test,...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSNewsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...

