Air quality surveillance and control: How to improve the response to all respiratory diseases, COVID-19 included
The United States could have been ready for the COVID-19 pandemic. Had federal, state, and local governments devoted significant resources to fighting influenza (aka flu) through vaccination and improved air quality and infection control standards in buildings, the country would have been prepared for other respiratory diseases. The failure to institute these common-sense responses has not only led to unnecessary flu deaths in preceding decades but deepened the COVID-19 crisis.thebulletin.org
