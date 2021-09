Windows 11 is almost here. Microsoft has announced the update will start rolling out to PC owners on Oct. 5 to compatible devices. The free update brings plenty of new features, complete with a new start menu, widgets and a refreshed interface. Even the Microsoft Store is getting a big update (though don't expect to see Android apps right away). You can install Windows 11 right now if you want to get an early look at the new feature and help Microsoft test the update. Follow the instructions in this post to install the Windows 11 preview.