Cumming man charged with fraud using lost bank cards

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested Aug. 17 for reportedly trying to use lost credit cards at multiple businesses. Jeremy Lee Barrett, 37, was charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud. Deputies said the card owner’s father called authorities Aug. 17 to report that his son lost his wallet a few days prior at the Fieldstone Recreation Association community pool along Elder Field Lane. The father tracked the wallet to a McDonald’s along Atlanta Highway.