CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumming, GA

Cumming man charged with fraud using lost bank cards

appenmedia.com
 4 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested Aug. 17 for reportedly trying to use lost credit cards at multiple businesses. Jeremy Lee Barrett, 37, was charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud. Deputies said the card owner’s father called authorities Aug. 17 to report that his son lost his wallet a few days prior at the Fieldstone Recreation Association community pool along Elder Field Lane. The father tracked the wallet to a McDonald’s along Atlanta Highway.

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumming, GA
Cumming, GA
Crime & Safety
Cumming, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Cards#Credit Card#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25. Country: Russia. ATP ranking: 2. Grand Slam titles: 1(U.S. Open 2021) EARLY LIFE. *...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy