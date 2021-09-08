Man throws Snickers bar at Dunwoody gas station attendant
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a combative encounter between a customer and cashier Aug. 18 at an Exxon gas station along Perimeter Center East. The cashier told officers the customer was taking too long to select his items at the checkout counter. She began ringing up other customers on a different cash register. That apparently angered the suspect, who demanded that the cashier finish checking him out.www.appenmedia.com
