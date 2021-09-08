CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunwoody, GA

Man throws Snickers bar at Dunwoody gas station attendant

appenmedia.com
 4 days ago

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a combative encounter between a customer and cashier Aug. 18 at an Exxon gas station along Perimeter Center East. The cashier told officers the customer was taking too long to select his items at the checkout counter. She began ringing up other customers on a different cash register. That apparently angered the suspect, who demanded that the cashier finish checking him out.

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunwoody, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Dunwoody, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snickers#Candy Bar#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25. Country: Russia. ATP ranking: 2. Grand Slam titles: 1(U.S. Open 2021) EARLY LIFE. *...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy