Peacock is serving up a new kind of culinary competition with the premiere of Top Chef Family Style streaming starting September 9, and Bravo Insider has your first look. The above sneak peek shows the 15 young chef competitors and their adult family members entering the Top Chef Family Style kitchen for the first time, and we must warn you that it is going to give you all the feels — in the best way possible, of course. One culinary prodigy even has to try her best "not to fangirl" over one of her fellow contestants.