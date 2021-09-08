The North Face Purple Label Blends Urban and Outdoor Aesthetics for Nanamica Capsule

New Balance introduces its brand new Protection Pack of sneaker models that originally kicked off with the notable 2002R silhouette and now, the latest to join is the 57/40 in white. Similar to the model that it followed, the shoes appear to be distressed and worn-in. It features suede overlay materials that make up the heel, the top side of the quarter panels, and toe boxes. Blue molds then make up the lower heel and the light canvas materials come in beige resting under the N logos. The midsole section is chunky and chiseled, done in a vintage yellow hue that is purposefully applied to show off a worn-in aesthetic. All of this sits atop an all-white treading foundation.