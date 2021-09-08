CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The North Face Purple Label Blends Urban and Outdoor Aesthetics for Nanamica Capsule

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanamica and THE NORTH FACE join hands once again for a line of new THE NORTH FACE PURPLE LABEL pieces for Fall. This particular limited-edition collection was planned especially for the Nanamica store. Pieces are dressed in neutral shades of navy and tan, sporting the brand’s signature blend of outdoors wear and urban themes.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aesthetics#Capsule#Outdoors#Primaloft#Denali#Instagram#Vogue Off White#Met
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Designers & CollectionsByrdie

This Black-Owned Brand's Newest Clothing Collection Brings Attention to Colorism

Our fashion choices can send a message about who we are and what we stand for. Nappy Head Club, a Black-owned fashion and lifestyle brand, has designed its clothing collections to tell powerful stories about the Black experience. Founded by sisters Rachel Topping and Rikki-Richelle, Nappy Head Club was born out of their frustration with the lack of representation in fashion and beauty they noticed growing up.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sports Specialties" Features Purple Corduroy Details

Is expanding its commemorative “Sports Specialties” footwear collection with a new take on the Air Force 1 Low. Best known in the ’90s for its simple, clean and iconic script snapback hats — then a sportswear must-have, rocked by everyone from JAY-Z to Dr. Dre and Eazy-E — Sports Specialties was later acquired by Nike, who’s using its signature tag and bold materials on a footwear collection that also includes other Air Force 1s, Dunks and more.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Snag The North Face’s Retro Denali Jacket and Save 30%

No shade to the other lovely jacket offerings at The North Face, but the Retro Denali is that bitch. Not only is she crazy warm and water-repellent, but she just looks incredibly cool, thanks to a relaxed, streetwear-style fit and unique color blocking. And now, you can snag this Seasonal Retro Denali Jacket and save 30%.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

LMC Blends Urban Inspirations for FW21

For FW21, the Seoul label Lost Management Cities unveils a collection that imbues basic products with the brand’s signature identity, drawing from a wide gamut of global inspiration from the past and present. Silhouettes are relaxed and incorporate soft and cozy hues and textures for the colder months ahead. Featured...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Worn-In Aesthetic Sneakers

New Balance introduces its brand new Protection Pack of sneaker models that originally kicked off with the notable 2002R silhouette and now, the latest to join is the 57/40 in white. Similar to the model that it followed, the shoes appear to be distressed and worn-in. It features suede overlay materials that make up the heel, the top side of the quarter panels, and toe boxes. Blue molds then make up the lower heel and the light canvas materials come in beige resting under the N logos. The midsole section is chunky and chiseled, done in a vintage yellow hue that is purposefully applied to show off a worn-in aesthetic. All of this sits atop an all-white treading foundation.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

nanamica x The North Face Collab Collection, Release Info

'Tis the season to update your fall utility lineup, and the nanamica x The North Face Japan capsule collection has everything you need. When considering brands that fuse militaristic inspirations and utilitarian design function, you'd be hard-pressed not to think of nanamica. With a name that translates to "House of the seven seas," preparation for the elements and a close connection to nature is ingrained in the brand's DNA and remains at the core of the new capsule collection alongside the Japanese branch of The North Face, operated by outdoor giant Goldwin.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Introducing ELI REED X ‘NO KIDDIN!’ X IUTER : A Capsule Blending The World of Soccer, Skateboarding, and Streetwear

Right now, there isn’t a better moment to cop an Italian soccer or football jersey. Now that Italy has the world’s attention for becoming Euro 2020 champions, the Complex SHOP unveils a special collaboration that’s rooted in soccer, Italian pride, and skateboarding. Today, we present a capsule collection by ‘No Kiddin!’ a New York City-based streetwear brand by Lorenzo Lamarucciola, the art director and brand manager of the Downtown New York Italian staple Pepe Rosso. For the capsule, the brand has collaborated with the Italian streetwear brand IUTER and pro skateboarder Eli Reed on a three-piece capsule collection that features a soccer jersey and tracksuit inspired by Italy’s finest football players. Although the worlds of soccer and skateboarding feel far apart, the collaboration between Reed and Lamarucciola naturally comes together.
Berkeley, CAhypebeast.com

Reception Launches New Café and Restaurant-Inspired Tees

French label Reception has launched a new capsule of long-sleeve T-shirts, continuing the brand’s influence from cafés and restaurants across the world. The trio of new designs are each inspired by locations important to their designers, with skate-inspired graphics adorning each tee. The three locations — Caffe Meditaerraneum in Berkeley,...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

MIYAGIHIDETAKA and Carhartt WIP Join for a Bandana-Themed Capsule

MIYAGIHIDETAKA has teamed up with Carhartt WIP for a collective release following a reconstructed shirt capsule with CLOT. Similar to the last collab with CLOT, MIYAGIHIDETAKA continues its bandana transformation, giving bolder takes on Carhartt WIP’s Master Shirts and Pocket Tees. Each chest pocket in the black and white T-shirts is replaced with a paisley pattern in emerald and purple while the shirts give way to a wider range of pastel colors like green and navy. A standout price from the collection is the multi-color patchwork shirt with mismatched paisleys with red and gray chest pockets.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Prada x adidas Originals Forum Low: Official Images & Rumored Info

A$AP Rocky took to Instagram to tease what many are suspecting to be an upcoming Prada x adidas Originals Forum Low. Prada and adidas have worked on the Superstar, as well as a performance take on the America’s Cup sneaker, since the groundbreaking partnership was announced in 2019. The Forum Low would be Prada and adidas’ third collaborative sneaker model.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Dime Set to Release a Highly Limited Vans Wayvee in All-Black

Following its introduction back in July, Dime will be releasing a highly limited exclusive black rendition of the Vans Wayvee silhouette. The Montreal-based skate brand dropped the first delivery of its Fall ‘21 collection on Saturday which encapsulates a lineup of cozy season-appropriate essentials. Taking on the same classic buildup...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

ARKET Launch Winter Ready Nordic Outdoors Collection

ARKET embraces the imminent crisp winter season with its new Nordic Outdoors collection, captured in the landscapes of Jamtland; a nod to its cool Swedish heritage. Crafted with considered comfort for optimal wilderness exploration, the Nordic Outdoors collection typifies ARKET’s uncomplicated and practical design approach. Natural wool fleeces, quilted overshirts and recycled polyester-blend raincoats feature in the collection as lightweight layer-able tops, easy to swap out with other versatile pieces. Pile jackets in stone grey and charcoal black, and a particular alpaca jumper offer assured warmth through the winter months.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Karl Lagerfeld Launches First NFT Collectible

Karl Lagerfeld has officially announced the launch of its debut limited-edition NFT collection on the fashion digital platform, The Dematerialised. The NFT collection pays homage to the iconic designer on his birthday and features an animated character of the unmistakable silhouette of the late Karl Lagerfeld. The digital figurines are...
Apparelhypebeast.com

HYPEBEAST Joins FiSN for 1-Year Anniversary Collaborative Longsleeve

Celebrating the first anniversary of FiSN — Future Is Now — has teamed up with the imprint for a commemorative release of 150 long-sleeve T-shirts. Sold at FiSN’s hybrid gallery and retail location in the heart of Shanghai, the limited release was presented in a pop-up disguised as a newsstand where both teams worked together in designing a shirt that references HYPEBEAST’s magazines — complete with a magazine-style presentation box and graphic layout reminiscent to a front cover. The shirt itself features barcode detailing, high-gloss printing, and a relaxed cut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy