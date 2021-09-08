Texas’s New Law Is The Climax Of A Record-Shattering Year For Voting Restrictions

Just before midnight on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that restricts most abortions after as early as six weeks of pregnancy, dramatically furthering the illiberal, anti-democratic tendency of the Roberts Court. (Chief Justice John Roberts, himself, dissented.) This decision, to permit the law to go into effect, allows the Court’s most conservative members to claim that they were abiding by the tradition of stare decisis by leaving Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that codified a woman’s right to abortion, nominally intact while enabling that right to be hollowed to a husk. The Texas law, which includes no exception for rape or incest, deputizes citizens to sue both anyone who performs the procedure in violation of the law and anyone who assists the beneficiaries in any way. (Patients themselves may not be sued.) And it incentivizes them to do so with the promise of a ten-thousand-dollar reward if they prevail in court. Insurance companies, taxi-drivers, friends, donors to nonprofits, health-care workers—any and all people with even a minor role in enabling an abortion are potentially liable. The law is not only a radical departure from convention, it’s a repudiation of due process, granting standing to individuals who otherwise wouldn’t have it. A more judicious Court, rather than one with a majority of Justices selected because of their ideological opposition to abortion, would have halted the implementation of the Texas law for this reason alone.