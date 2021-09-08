CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas's New Law Is The Climax Of A Record-Shattering Year For Voting Restrictions

By Nathaniel Rakich
FiveThirtyEight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took several months, but Texas Republicans have finally enacted their much-debated bill rolling back voting access in the Lone Star State. Back in the spring, disagreements between Senate and House Republicans delayed the final vote on the proposal until the last day of Texas’s regular legislative session, making it easy for Democrats to kill that bill by leaving the capitol early that day, since the Texas Legislature requires a two-thirds quorum in order to hold a vote. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott then called a special session for July, in part specifically to pass the voting restrictions, but state House Democrats paralyzed it by fleeing the state in order to prevent the bill’s passage. However, Abbott simply called yet another special session to start immediately after the first ended, and after nearly six weeks away, enough Democrats returned to the state to allow legislative business to continue. The controversial elections bill finally passed the legislature late last month — though not before a 15-hour talking filibuster in the Senate and an impassioned 12-hour debate in the House — and Abbott signed it into law on Tuesday.

