FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Sept. 9-15

By Rob Brezsny
pghcitypaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):. Between 37 and 41 BCE, Virgo-born Caligula served as third Emperor of Rome. To do so, he had to disprove the prophecy of a renowned astrologer, Thrasyllus of Mendes. Years earlier, Thrasyllus had predicted that Caligula, despite being well-connected, "had no more chance of becoming emperor than of riding a horse across the Bay of Baiae" — a distance of two miles. Once in power, Caligula arranged to have a series of pontoon boats arrayed across the bay, enabling him to ride his favorite horse Incitatus from one shore to the other across the Bay of Baiae. I foresee the possibility of a comparable turn of events for you, Virgo. Is there a curse you want to undo? A false prophecy you'd like to cancel? Someone's low expectation you would love to debunk? The coming weeks will be a favorable time.

