Marty McFly and Doc Brown from 'Back to the Future' Make Their Hot Toys Debut

Wield the power of the Ten Rings as Hot Toys debuts another Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings figure. Wenwu, portrayed by Tony Leung, comes to life right before fans' eyes with this incredible 1/6th scale figure. The Mandarin stands just roughly 12" tall, have 30 points of articulation, and will have a newly detailed head sculpt. Unlike the Shang-Chi figure, Wenwu will have some with a variety of interchangeable hands as well as equipable Ten Rings weapons. The Ten Rings will also feature power effects, allowing fans to capturing The Mandarin in all of his powerful glory. The mysteries of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings will be revealed this Friday, and pre-orders for Wenwu are already live. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Wenwu 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys are priced at $250, set to release in Q1 2022, and pre-orders can be found here.
Comments / 0