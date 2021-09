There's no denying that the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are both powerhouse cameras with plenty to shout about. Boasting the RF lens mount, impressive subject tracking and up to eight stops of image stabilization, both the R5 and the R6 are guaranteed to be right at the top of many photographers' wishlists. However, all of those features come at a price – and quite a hefty one at that! Luckily, both the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon EOS R6 are now available at the Canon US store refurbished for the first time. Check out the deals below…