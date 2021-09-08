Pittsburgh Airport therapy dog finalist in Hero Dog Award

FINDLAY TWP. — The next time you board your flight at the Pittsburgh International Airport, you may run into the country's newest Hero Dog. The brave pup known as Boone, who serves as a member of the PIT PAWS team, is one of seven finalists in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The dog has been a frequent sight around the terminals over the past three years and has recently resumed his responsibilities at PIT after the height of the pandemic.