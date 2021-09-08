CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Pittsburgh Airport therapy dog finalist in Hero Dog Award

Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINDLAY TWP. — The next time you board your flight at the Pittsburgh International Airport, you may run into the country's newest Hero Dog. The brave pup known as Boone, who serves as a member of the PIT PAWS team, is one of seven finalists in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The dog has been a frequent sight around the terminals over the past three years and has recently resumed his responsibilities at PIT after the height of the pandemic.

www.timesonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Shelter Dog#Pittsburgh Airport#In Therapy#Pets#American#Wheels#The Hallmark Channel
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy