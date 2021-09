When Jason Kidd analyzes how the Dallas Mavericks were able to emerge as the 2011 NBA champions, there’s one word that keeps popping up in his mind. Kidd was the point guard of the Mavs’ squad that took down the heavily favored Miami Heat in six games in the 2011 Finals. But he noted it wasn’t just the scoring touch of Dirk Nowitzki, the energy off the bench from Jason Terry, or the 3-0 record the Mavs had once JJ Barea was inserted into the starting lineup that got the Mavs over the proverbial hump against Miami.