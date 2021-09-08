The Daily Chop: Albies Makes History in Braves Win, Touki Starts Wednesday, Plus More
Tuesday night was a great start to a very meaningful home stand for the Braves. After a day off on Monday, the Braves offense certainly showed signs that it was rejuvenated and ready to roll. While Adam Duvall delivered early, Ozzie Albies made sure the win was secured late. Though Max Fried, despite only allowing one run through six innings, and especially Tyler Matzek did not have their best stuff last night, the Braves offense did more than enough to get the win.www.talkingchop.com
Comments / 0