CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Daily Chop: Albies Makes History in Braves Win, Touki Starts Wednesday, Plus More

By StatsSAC
Talking Chop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night was a great start to a very meaningful home stand for the Braves. After a day off on Monday, the Braves offense certainly showed signs that it was rejuvenated and ready to roll. While Adam Duvall delivered early, Ozzie Albies made sure the win was secured late. Though Max Fried, despite only allowing one run through six innings, and especially Tyler Matzek did not have their best stuff last night, the Braves offense did more than enough to get the win.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Joe Gordon
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chop#Brewers#Braves Win#Touki Starts#Yankees#Phillies#Braves News#The National League#Wainwright Mark Bowman#Mlbbowman#Mlb News#Mets#Marlins#The Toronto Blue Jays#American League#Major League Baseball#Cooperstown#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves Got Hosed on Replay

The red-hot New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-4, on Tuesday night in Georgia. The Yankees escaped the fifth inning with a controversial call at home plate where it looked like Atlanta's Freddie Freeman beat the throw to home with fundamentally sound slide around Gary Sanchez. The home plate umpire called him out and the play held up on replay.
NFLTalking Chop

Braves Mailbag: 2022 Outfield, Dansby Swanson, Touki Toussaint and more

Thanks to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s Atlanta Braves mailbag. If I didn’t get to your question, we will do it again soon. Let’s get right to it!. What will the Braves do with Touki Toussaint? He’s pitching so well as a starter and is still so young (he just turned 25) it seems like an odd fit to pitch him out of the Bullpen.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves continue locking in 2022 roster

The Atlanta Braves would appear to have one extension that needs to happen. With Freddie Freeman eligible for free agency this offseason, He is obviously the focus on the fanbase. However, Freeman has said that he does not want to negotiate during the season, which means that there may not be any movement on that front until the offseason.
MLBTalking Chop

Joc Pederson re-enters lineup as Braves take on Nationals

The lineups for the Braves and Nationals game tonight have been revealed, so let’s start talking about them. Happy Max Fried Day, indeed. The only change from Sunday’s lineup (aside from the pitcher) is that Joc Pederson is back in the lineup and playing center field after Eddie Rosario played CF in the last game. Other than that, there’s a whole lot of familiar faces in that lineup for the Braves.
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ozzie Albies homers again as Braves beat Nationals

Second baseman Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game and drove in four runs to lift the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Albies was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. His two-run homer in the seventh inning, his...
MLBSanta Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLBTalking Chop

Freddie Freeman, Braves reportedly talking but no deal yet

Alex Anthopoulos has been busy of late handing out contract extensions to catcher Travis d’Arnaud and Charlie Morton. The Atlanta Braves still have one big name whose contract status remains uncertain in reigning MVP Freddie Freeman. Many expected a new deal to be announced during Spring Training but that came and went. It has been relatively quiet with the clock ticking.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Loss to Nationals, Freeman, HOF Induction, and more

The Braves have tried multiple options in the fifth starter slot in 2021, but none of those options have distinguished themselves. Touki Toussaint has been inconsistent, Drew Smyly is way too hittable, and Kyle Wright has not been able to translate his success at Gwinnett to the major league level. Ideally, Mike Soroka would have been healthy and contributing by now, but his Achilles did not cooperate. Atlanta is left with multiple underwhelming options down the stretch, but luckily they should be able to avoid using a fifth starter if they make the playoffs. Toussaint and Smyly have had their moments this season, but simply cannot be trusted in a playoff race. Someone stepping into the fifth starter spot and taking the reigns would be welcome, but time is running out.
MLBTalking Chop

MLB Standings: Braves maintain hold on division lead

The Atlanta Braves salvaged a series split in their series against the Colorado Rockies with a big 9-2 win Sunday afternoon. They finished their seven-game western trip with a 2-5 record and saw their lead in the NL East cut to just two games over the Philadelphia Phillies. Also lurking are the New York Mets who have suddenly won seven of ten to climb back above the .500 mark. New York will enter play Monday 3.5 games back.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Freddie Freeman comments on what he said to Juan Soto and Davey Martinez

Amid last night’s loss to the Nationals, there were some theatrics to begin the game. In the bottom half of the first inning, Washington held nothing back and threw at Freddie Freeman not once but two times, leading to the ejection of Sean Nolin after just eight pitches. If you missed it last night, here is how it went down.
MLBTalking Chop

Eddie Rosario returns to lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will deploy an outfield that consists of Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, and Jorge Soler on Wednesday. All three outfielders were acquired at the deadline and have each made significant contributions since their arrival. Rosario spent some time on the IL and on a rehab assignment with Gwinnett, but has added another spark to the Braves offense in limited opportunities since being recalled. His .273/.346/.545 batting line includes a homer in 26 plate appearances, and most certainly helps his case in garnering additional playing time. Here is the full Atlanta attack:
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Win over Marlins, Marcell Ozuna update and more

Ian Anderson struck out nine over five innings while the Atlanta Braves plated five runs in the fifth of a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins Friday night. The Braves are 3-1 on their current homestand and extended their lead in the NL East to 4.5 games thanks to a Phillies loss against the Rockies.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Marcell Ozuna Agrees to Diversion Program After Domestic Violence Charge

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna reached a negotiated resolution Thursday that will see him enter a diversion program, which would see the domestic violence charges against him dropped if he completes the terms of the agreement. Shaddi Abusaid of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Ozuna was placed on six months of...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Breaking down everything surrounding Marcell Ozuna and Freddie Freeman

The latest episode of our Braves podcast, Blooper’s Brigade, here at SportsTalkATL has arrived. This week Jake Gordon and Chase Irle breakdown everything going on with Marcell Ozuna. They also discuss Freddie Freeman‘s looming free agency , Charlie Morton‘s contract extension, yesterday’s debacle with the Nationals, and much more. You can listen to Blooper’s Brigade wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!

Comments / 0

Community Policy