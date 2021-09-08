CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota man gets probation for taking Eagle in Roberts County

Aberdeen News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wheaton, Minnesota, man convicted of unlawfully taking a golden eagle must pay $10,000 in restitution. Richard M. Grohs, 69, was sentenced to three years of probation in federal court and is not allowed to trap for three years. He must also pay $10,000 in restitution to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and owes a $25 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office.

www.aberdeennews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Wheaton, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Wheaton, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Eagle#Fish And Wildlife#The U S Attorneys Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy