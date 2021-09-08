Minnesota man gets probation for taking Eagle in Roberts County

A Wheaton, Minnesota, man convicted of unlawfully taking a golden eagle must pay $10,000 in restitution. Richard M. Grohs, 69, was sentenced to three years of probation in federal court and is not allowed to trap for three years. He must also pay $10,000 in restitution to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and owes a $25 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office.