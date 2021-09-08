CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wednesday open thread: Where do the Lions rank among NFL teams heading into Week 1?

By Hamza Baccouche
Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions are not a good team, and that much is for certain until we see otherwise. Amid one of the tumultuous regime changes we’ve seen in Lions history—and we’ve seen lots of regime changes—there’s going to be a lot of roster turnover and it’ll take time to acquire talent. The new front office and coaching staff have a solid vision of what they want to be, but it’s a stark contrast to what the Lions were in 2020 so that change won’t happen overnight.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Nfl Teams#Texans#American Football#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllLions

NFL Executives Rank Detroit Lions Worst Team in NFC

At least one of the five NFL executives polled in a recent Athletic article did not vote that the Detroit Lions were the worst team in the NFC. Unfortunately, the other four ranked the Lions 16th out of the 16 NFC teams ahead of the 2021 NFL season. According to...
NFLBleacher Report

2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 1?

After months of team-building, training camp and a now-shorter preseason, it's time for NFL teams to start playing games that count. On Thursday evening, the 2021 NFL season will kick off with the Dallas Cowboys facing off against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There's plenty we know about...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Friday fantasy open thread: Which Lions-49ers player will outperform their projections?

The return of the NFL season means the return of fantasy football! While fantasy is not everyone’s favorite, there is plenty of real life intrigue tangential to the game as well, especially with the growing industry of sports betting. At the end of the day, both come down to identifying which players will perform better than the computers, betting markets, and opposing fantasy managers expect.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Sunday open thread: Which Lions player impressed you the most this preseason?

The Detroit Lions may have finished the preseason winless, but that doesn’t mean that it was a complete failure, and there are plenty of positives to look back on for the team. For one, this is a young team that is rebuilding once again, and while it’s still too early to tell, this year’s rookie class is already shaping up to potentially be one of the best in recent memory.
NFLchatsports.com

Wednesday open thread: Which Lions roster cut was the biggest surprise?

The DLions trimmed some notable names over the course of Monday and Tuesday to get under the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Such is the nature of roster cutdown season, especially so in a year that features a new regime. This year’s Detroit Lions is going to look very different from that of 2020.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Tuesday open thread: Which NFL roster cut should the Detroit Lions attempt to add?

On Monday, the Detroit Lions made an initial wave of cuts to get the roster down to 71 players. With 18 moves left to make, Tuesday is going to be a busy day at Allen Park. Adding onto their plate is the fact that other teams have already begun their cuts as well. On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell said for general manager Brad Holmes much of the next few days are going to be spent looking at the waiver wire for players to add to their own roster.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Monday open thread: Which position group are you most excited to watch?

After weeks ago, Jeremy Reisman asked which position group was the most concerning. As expected, the wide receivers and linebackers were points of panic in the comments. To ease some worries, let us instead focus on some excitement. The regular season is finally here. After a year without preseason football,...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Sunday open thread: Have your expectations for the 2021 Lions changed this offseason?

We are now just one week removed from the start of the regular season and the Detroit Lions’ front office has been extremely busy trying to shape up this 53-man roster. They’ve shown that one of their main priorities is to get younger and faster. That’s a great move for the future, but for the 2021 season will it equate to wins?
NFLPride Of Detroit

2021 Detroit Lions season preview: Who will be the offensive MVP?

It’s officially Week 1 in the NFL, and that means our Detroit Lions are less than a week away from kicking off their 2021 regular season against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s time to start looking at both the 49ers and the entire season as a whole, as we now know far more about the team than we did when we made our original predictions back during the schedule release in May.
NFLwestwoodhorizon.com

Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

It’s perfectly possible that the Bucs don’t end the year as the strongest team, but right now there is no team stronger than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I do think this is Brady’s last year as one of the best in the league, but I’ve said that for the last four seasons so for all I know the Bucs could be right back in the playoffs when January comes..
NFLPride Of Detroit

Tuesday open thread: What is the Detroit Lions’ ceiling in 2021?

Seeing as its game week, it’s time to revisit our 2021 expectations for the Detroit Lions and possibly get in some last ounces of hope and optimism before reality comes in and changes everything. It’s obvious that hope for the future of this franchise remains quite high. Though general manager...
NFLPride Of Detroit

The Big PODcast Lions Season Preview is here

We spend more time outside of the football season than in it, the great pain of this brutal sport. It is transient and fickle, and when the time comes to return to the game, there’s no small number of platitudes and exaggerations that come with the incident. Anyway, the PODcast...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions protect 4 players on the practice squad for Week 1

In 2020, the NFL introduced several new rules to aid teams with their roster in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those rules was the ability to protect up to four of the 16 players on their practice squad from being poached each week by another organization. This would...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL Week 1 odds, CBS staff picks: Buccaneers over Cowboys and 49ers over Lions among popular best bets

Football is just two days away, so it's about time you start locking in your Week 1 picks. The opening week of the NFL regular season is either one of the most fun gambling weeks of the year, or one you want to avoid -- depending on how you look at it. There are no past games to go off of, all the trends sharps examine are from last year and there are brand new players who will be experiencing their first action.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Lions Week 1 injury report: All 53 players practice Wednesday with 5 limited

The Detroit Lions are on their regular-season schedule now and have released their first injury report of the 2021 season on Wednesday. POD’s Jeremy Reisman was in Allen Park today and he noted that “All 53 players (were) accounted for at Lions practice” which is a positive way to start the year.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Thursday open thread: Which player on the 49ers would you want on the Lions roster?

The San Francisco 49ers are a well-balanced team, who despite dealing with a multitude of injuries, still managed to be a competitive team in 2020. They have talent all over the field and feature four players who are among the most talented in the NFL at their respective positions: Trent Williams (LT), George Kittle (TE), Nick Bosa (EDGE), and Fred Warner (LB).

Comments / 0

Community Policy