Wednesday open thread: Where do the Lions rank among NFL teams heading into Week 1?
The Lions are not a good team, and that much is for certain until we see otherwise. Amid one of the tumultuous regime changes we’ve seen in Lions history—and we’ve seen lots of regime changes—there’s going to be a lot of roster turnover and it’ll take time to acquire talent. The new front office and coaching staff have a solid vision of what they want to be, but it’s a stark contrast to what the Lions were in 2020 so that change won’t happen overnight.www.prideofdetroit.com
