A teenage tennis sensation joked that she got ghosted by her parents after the biggest win of her career

The teenager has become a fan favorite Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

British tennis star Emma Raducanu joked that her parents ghosted her after her biggest career win.

The 18-year-old said that she was still waiting for a reply but had received a lot of messages from friends.

Raducanu beat Shelby Rogers in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals in her first appearance at the slam.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A British tennis sensation joked that she had been ghosted by her parents after securing the biggest victory of her career to date.

Teenager Emma Raducanu continued her dream year by defeating Shelby Rogers in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open, having begun her journey in the qualifying event last month.

The latest success comes during a year in which she stunned her home crowd to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon, and she has taken that confidence into her first appearance at the American slam.

Raducanu became popular after her performances at this year's Wimbledon Han Yan/Xinhua via Getty Images

After she defeated Rogers, Raducanu said her phone was filled with messages. She took the time to text her parents, but joked that she didn't get a reply.

"My parents actually, like, ghosted me after the match.

"I texted them but they didn't reply even though they were online! Yeah, that meant something," she said in her post-match press conference, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Hopefully after a day or so, Raducanu has gotten her response from her mom and dad.

The 18-year-old said, however, that she had received many messages from friends from school.

"I've got quite a lot of messages from my school friends.

"It's really nice that we're still in contact even though we've left," she said.

Going into the match, Shelby was the favorite having reached a career-high rank of 40 in the summer, but Raducanu battled back from 0-2, 15-40 down to secure victory in just 65 minutes.

The teenager is making her first appearance at the US Open TPN/Getty Images

In doing so, she became just the third player since 1968 to reach the US Open quarterfinals and said her happiness was powering her on court.

"It's just been such a supportive reaction and atmosphere after Wimbledon and here.

"I mean, I'm just feeling like really, really happy. I think that's really showing in my game on court," she said.

Up next for the teenager is Belinda Bencic, the Olympic champion, and the two will play on Wednesday.