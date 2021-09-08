CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

A teenage tennis sensation joked that she got ghosted by her parents after the biggest win of her career

By Sam Cooper
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPU6z_0bpdiNc500
The teenager has become a fan favorite

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

  • British tennis star Emma Raducanu joked that her parents ghosted her after her biggest career win.
  • The 18-year-old said that she was still waiting for a reply but had received a lot of messages from friends.
  • Raducanu beat Shelby Rogers in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals in her first appearance at the slam.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A British tennis sensation joked that she had been ghosted by her parents after securing the biggest victory of her career to date.

Teenager Emma Raducanu continued her dream year by defeating Shelby Rogers in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open, having begun her journey in the qualifying event last month.

The latest success comes during a year in which she stunned her home crowd to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon, and she has taken that confidence into her first appearance at the American slam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sHK_0bpdiNc500
Raducanu became popular after her performances at this year's Wimbledon

Han Yan/Xinhua via Getty Images

After she defeated Rogers, Raducanu said her phone was filled with messages. She took the time to text her parents, but joked that she didn't get a reply.

"My parents actually, like, ghosted me after the match.

"I texted them but they didn't reply even though they were online! Yeah, that meant something," she said in her post-match press conference, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Hopefully after a day or so, Raducanu has gotten her response from her mom and dad.

The 18-year-old said, however, that she had received many messages from friends from school.

"I've got quite a lot of messages from my school friends.

"It's really nice that we're still in contact even though we've left," she said.

Going into the match, Shelby was the favorite having reached a career-high rank of 40 in the summer, but Raducanu battled back from 0-2, 15-40 down to secure victory in just 65 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUAAK_0bpdiNc500
The teenager is making her first appearance at the US Open

TPN/Getty Images

In doing so, she became just the third player since 1968 to reach the US Open quarterfinals and said her happiness was powering her on court.

"It's just been such a supportive reaction and atmosphere after Wimbledon and here.

"I mean, I'm just feeling like really, really happy. I think that's really showing in my game on court," she said.

Up next for the teenager is Belinda Bencic, the Olympic champion, and the two will play on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

130K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#British#American#Getty Images After#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

The winner of the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles tournament will be a teenager who had never even reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam event before. The fourth and final major tournament of the year has been filled with surprises on the women's side, resulting in a matchup between Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian 19-year-old, and Emma Raducanu, a British 18-year-old, in Saturday's final. One of these two unseeded players will be leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City as a Grand Slam champion.
TennisNewsday

A new beginning for women's tennis on display in U.S. Open women's final

When Emma Raducanu came to Flushing Meadows two weeks ago, she already had booked her flight back home to England. There were tickets in her name, ready for her at the end of the qualifying — a sensible, logical step to take in the world of the U.S. Open, where 105th- ranked players make good fodder for tennis’ biggest names.
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Leylah Fernandez: 5 Things to Know About The Tennis Player, 19, Competing In US Open Final

Leylah Fernandez has been dominating the 2021 US Open, and is just one match away from winning the entire Grand Slam tournament. All eyes are on Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open. The 19-year-old tennis star will match up against Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain in the women’s singles finals of the Grand Slam tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leylah was relatively unknown prior to the tournament, and wasn’t considered a favorite to win early on. But she defied expectations and has dominated, even knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round. Learn more about Leylah below!
New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
TennisPosted by
HOLAUSA

Celebrity reactions to tennis teenage sensation Leylah Fernandez

At just 19 years old Montreal‘s Leylah Fernandez is the new teenage sensation at the US Open. Fernandez’s birthday was just this last Monday on September 6th and the Canadian ingenue’s father is from Ecuador. The talented athlete won her quarterfinal making her the youngest semifinalist at the US Open since Maria Sharapova in 2005. Her match upset the No 5 seed, Elina Svitlana and she had the New York City crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium electrifying cheering. After she won the women’s single match Naomi Osaka headed over to give her a high five. The young tennis player took New York by storm when she made her Grand Slam debut by defeating Osaka and former world No. 1, Angelique Kerber. She will play her semifinal match tomorrow and hopefully, all the new attention only fuels the fire inside of her. Celebrities, athletes, and even politicians have taken notice of the rising star. Take a look at some reactions below and scroll down to see some epic shots of Fernandez on the court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy