Predicting the Panthers’ record in 2021: Brace yourself for a bumpy (but fun) season

It wasn't exactly the barnburner you were hoping to see, but things got extremely interesting before it was all said and done. The New York Jets were putting up little resistance for much of the game, but some late-game gumption by rookie first-round pick Zach Wilson gave the Carolina Panthers a real last-minute scare en route to escaping with a 19-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In any other season, barring you being a fan of either team, you'd probably would've glossed over this Week 1 matchup but, in 2021, you would've been foolish to do so, even though it didn't burn down the scoreboard. Headlined by Wilson working to outplay his predecessor in former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold, it was the latter who leaves with the last laugh.