IBM: With A 5% Dividend Yield Should Big Blue Be In Your Income Portfolio?

One stock is benefitting from enterprises shifting to multi-cloud environments. An attractively valued semiconductor player has multiple secular tailwinds to bank on. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has been reaching new highs in the past few days. An August jobs report that shows the economy still has a long way to go in its recovery is expected to result in the Federal Reserve delaying its bond tapering plans. This, in turn, will imply the continued availability of cheap capital for high-growth technology companies. Although the improved investor sentiment seems to be buoying many technology stocks, there remain several that are fundamentally strong but are trading at discount to their intrinsic value.