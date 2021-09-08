CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

This Kansas City group shows you don’t need steel caskets, concrete vaults for burial

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty years ago last month, several members of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church united over their concern that some area funeral homes were “over-selling” their products and services to financially vulnerable families struggling with loss. They founded the Greater Kansas City Memorial Society, which is now the nonprofit consumer protection agency known as the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Greater Kansas City.

