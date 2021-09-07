Sioux Falls Suspect Wanted For Firing Gun At Car Arrested

Sioux Falls Police have arrested one of two suspects who were wanted for firing a gun at a victim after a fight that happened in late August. Police received calls of gunfire on August 26 at around 9:15 am outside of an apartment complex in the 1600 block of South Rock Creek Drive. Police say witnesses testified and surveillance video showed people in a green car firing shots at people in a red car. The two vehicles left the apartment complex. The two vehicles ended up near Southeastern Drive and Allen Ave where police say more gunshots were fired.